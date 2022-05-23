A motorcyclist had to be taken to hospital following a crash just off the M5 in Taunton.

Avon and Somerset Police are appealing for witnesses to the incident and particularly want to speak to a woman who stopped to help the rider.

The collision involved a white Volkswagen Polo which was exiting Blackbrook Park Avenue and a motorbike which was coming off the M5 at junction 25. It happened at about 2.10pm on Friday 20 May.

The motorcyclist - who was riding a yellow Yamaha - was taken to hospital after breaking his collarbone. He has since been discharged.

Police are appealing for witnesses to the incident or any motorists who may have dashcam footage.

They especially want to hear from a woman who stopped to help the motorcyclist at the scene but did not provide ant contact details.

Anyone with information is asked to call 101 and give the call-handler log number 551 of 20 May.