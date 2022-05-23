Schoolchildren in Cornwall have received a letter from Sir David Attenborough congratulating them on their efforts to help save the rainforests.

Students at Bodmin College raised enough funds to buy three acres in Argentina and Belize as part of a scheme set up by the World Land Trust charity.

The pupils received a letter from Sir David Attenborough - a patron of the charity - after student Kitty James wrote to him about their fundraising efforts.

In his letter, he thanked the students for their hard work, adding he is "so glad they are doing so much to help the natural world."

Kitty James said: "It was so exciting and nerve wracking writing to Sir David Attenborough, I never thought that he would write back to us. It feels amazing to have gotten a reply."

The Year 8 Student Council managed to triple their initial target after they raised £300 to protect rainforests and their wildlife.

Emmie Seward-Adams, Principal of Bodmin College, said: "We're incredibly proud of ours students and how they exemplify care and compassion as responsible global citizens that contribute so positively to the society and world in which they live."