A body has been found in South Wales in the search for a missing South Gloucestershire man.

Avon and Somerset Police say the body of missing Victor was rescued from water in South Wales on Sunday 22 May.

The 56-year-old, from Pucklechurch near Bristol, was reported missing on Thursday 12 May after his family were concerned they had not heard from him since the previous day.

Although formal identification is yet to be complete, police say they believe the body recovered is his.

A police spokesperson said: "His family have been informed of today’s sad development and our thoughts are with them at this difficult time."

The circumstances of the death are not believed to be suspicious.