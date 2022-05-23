Two teenage boys have been left with life-threatening and life-changing injuries after a motorbike crash in Devon.

The incident happened in Torquay on Friday (20 May) and Devon and Cornwall Police have today (23 May) issued an appeal for witnesses.

The force says the incident happened on Westhill Road at its junction with Chatto Road in Torquay, at around 11.55pm.

It involved a blue Lexmoto 125cc motorbike and a grey Mercedes C220 AMG car.

A police spokesperson said: "As a result of the collision, the rider and pillion passenger of the Lexmoto motorbike, both teenaged boys from Torquay, suffered life threatening and life-changing injuries.

"One casualty was taken to Torbay Hospital and the other to Bristol Royal Infirmary. The driver of the Mercedes was uninjured."

The police are asking anyone who witnessed the collision or have dashcam footage to email 101@dc.police.uk or call 101 and quote log number 1008 of 20/05/22.