A family from Cornwall rescued a stranded deer they found trapped in a cave while out kayaking at the weekend.

The family were out on their kayaks near Falmouth on Saturday 21 May when they spotted the young roe deer in distress.

They took it to a nearby coast path at Maenporth and called for help.

Their call was redirected to the Marine Strandings Network.

The young deer was visibly shaken up according to the British Divers Marine Life Rescue. Credit: Gill Fisher

The rescue charity said: "Not quite our remit, but we love a challenge and this little one needed help."

Once they got to the deer, volunteers from the charity decided where to take it to get a check up - settling on a vet called Felicity at Rosemullion Vet.

On examination the deer was exhausted and dehydrated, but survived the ordeal with no major wounds.

The deer was contained and transported around by British Divers Marine Life Rescue members. Credit: Gill Fisher

The vet gave it some IV fluids and antibiotics were administered before the volunteers released it back into a wooded area near where it had been found.

The British Divers Marine Life Rescue said: "Thank you to all involved, our volunteer team truly go above and beyond."