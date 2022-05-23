Play Brightcove video

Report by Jacquie Bird

A 74-year-old farmer has completed an epic 874-mile drive from John O'Groats to Land's End in his restored tractor - which has a top speed of 13mph.

Vic Brook was raising funds for the Devon Air Ambulance after experiencing first-hand incidents when the helicopter has landed in his fields at his home in Doddiscombsleigh near Exeter, Devon.

He clocked up around 80 miles a day on his blue 1961 Fordson Super Major during the 11-day trip.

Retired farmer Vic Brook made the journey from Doddiscombe.

The tractor, which Vic has owned for around 12 years, has a top speed of 13mph and over the winter he made sure it was in top condition ready for the trip.

"Providing I don't look round, I don't see any traffic," he said.

Vic's wife Darice acted as his support team during the challenge, following him in a camper van for the entire journey.

Both have supported the Devon Air Ambulance Trust for years, often hosting Christmas Eve full English breakfasts with 50 people crammed into their kitchen.

Vic said: "The air ambulance has landed in our fields several times."

Vic and his tractor have a combined age of 134.

Vic said: "I wasn't aware of any angry people, most of them were good natured people who. stopped me and thrust money in my hand and whatever. It was really brilliant."

The pensioner has already raised more than £6,000 for the charity which keeps two air ambulances flying as well as two critical care cars on the road.