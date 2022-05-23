The family of murdered Plymouth teenager Bobbi-Anne McLeod have announced details for her funeral.

It will take place on Thursday 26 May at St Andrew's Church, on Royal Parade.

The procession will leave Bobbi-Anne's home at 11.20am and will head to the Windmill Pub.

Members of the public are welcome to line the streets of Leigham. People are being asked to wear band T-shirts, as Bobbi-Anne loved wearing them.

A post about the funeral says: "Dress code is band T-shirts such as Pink Floyd, Nirvana, AC/DC, Green Day, Guns N' Roses, Queen, Eminem and Oasis.

"If you cannot get one just an ordinary blue T-shirt will be fine, but please try for the band T-shirts as she loved wearing these with black trousers or black jeans, no rips please.

"We all stand together with Bobbi’s family at this really sad time."

Tributes to Bobbi-Anne have poured in since her death, with her mother describing her as a "kind, loving and loyal" young woman and a vigil was held in Plymouth at the weekend in her honour.

What happened to Bobbi-Anne McLeod?

Bobbi-Anne McLeod was 18 years old when she went missing from a bus stop near her home in Leigham in November 2021. A huge search was sparked but sadly her body was found three days later, in Bovisand.

Cody Ackland has since admitted Bobbi-Anne's murder. He attacked her with a hammer before kidnapping her and killing her at a remote spot on Dartmoor.

The 24-year-old then dumped her body before he partied with friends, got pizza and went to the cinema before he handed himself in to Devon and Cornwall Police.

Cody Ackland was sentenced to life in prison with a minimum term of 30 years during a hearing at Plymouth Crown Court last week. He was told he may never be released.