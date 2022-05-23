A man from Bristol has been banned from entering several areas of the city after he was caught paying a woman for sex on Stapleton Road.

Tom Bright, 57 and of Cotham, was found guilty of soliciting prostitution in November last year at Bristol Magistrates’ Court.

He is now banned from the Fishpond Road area, Stapleton and Warwick Road area, and the Portland and Brunswick Squares area.

It comes after officers applied for a Criminal Behaviour Order (CBO) on May 20, which will now be in place for three years.

It is the second time Bright has been banned from the areas after he committed similar offences in 2015.

PC Tina Newman, from Avon and Somerset Police, said: “Kerb crawling is illegal. Not only does it often take advantage of vulnerable people it is also extremely anti-social and significantly impacts on the quality of life of those who live and work in the area.

“Tom Bright has a history of such criminality and while his previous CBO had a really positive impact on his behaviour at the time, he has failed to learn his lesson and has since been caught reoffending.

“Should he be sighted in the areas he could be arrested regardless of whether he is committing any other offences at the time.”