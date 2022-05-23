A 27-year-old man has been arrested on suspicion of sexual assault following reports from women who say they have been inappropriately touched while out in public in Bristol.

Police have received two reports of sexual assault on women in the King's Head Lane Park area of Bedminster Down this week, and two more back in March and April.

A man was also reported to be acting suspiciously by following a 15-year-old girl in the Headley Park Avenue area on Friday (20 May).

Avon and Somerset Police officers are treating all five of these incidents as potentially linked.

A spokesperson from the force said: "Following CCTV enquiries, a 27-year-old man was arrested in the early hours of Sunday morning (May 22) by plain-clothed officers patrolling in the area in response to these incidents.

"We have apologised to one of the victims who this week reported being grabbed by a man in Sandburrows Road. It happened at about 10.45pm on Wednesday 18 May.

"The 18-year-old woman managed to escape unhurt after screaming. She went home and called police at 11.08pm, but an officer did not see her before 9am on Saturday 21 May.

"A private apology has been made for the delay in seeing her and we would like to publicly express our apologies too.

"In the meantime, a woman in her 30s reported a similar incident in the park.

"She was jogging at about 5am on Friday 20 May when a man followed her and was sexually touched. Again the woman screamed and ran to a nearby shop, where police were called at 5.15am. Officers attended within 10 minutes and searched the area, but found no trace of the perpetrator.

"Enquiries into these incidents are ongoing. Patrols of the area are also continuing."

Anyone with information of the incidents - or anyone who has been a victim - is asked to call 101 and give the reference number 5222119305.

More information about what to do if you are a victim of sexual assault can be found here.