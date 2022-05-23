A bride from North Somerset was taken to her wedding by passing police officers after her wedding car broke down.

Yasmin Lovekin and her father became stranded in Tickenham while driving to Bristol Registry Office on Friday 6 May in a hired white Cadillac.

She was due to meet her then-fiancée, now-wife Gemma to tie the knot.

The wedding car broke down on a country road in Tickenham. Credit: Avon and Somerset Police

Officers from Avon and Somerset Police were on patrol in Nailsea when they spotted the bride and her father in trouble.

After attempting to help the pair fix the car, PC Bridget Griffiths and PCSO Kate Turner decided to drive them to the wedding venue in Bristol.

Yasmin said: "I thought my wedding was about to be completely ruined but then Bridget and Kate turned up to save the day and I am forever grateful."

Inside the unconventional wedding car driven by officers from Avon and Somerset Police. Credit: Avon and Somerset Police

It will "definitely be a story to tell the kids," she added.

PC Griffiths said: “We took the route over the Clifton Suspension Bridge, at which point the bride happily informed us she had wanted to pass over the bridge on her wedding day but wasn’t able to in the Cadillac."

Before reaching the venue, the officers attached the white ribbons taken from the broken down wedding car to their police car.

They arrived with the blue police lights flashing to give Yasmin 'something blue'. The officers also blasted the siren to signal their arrival.

PCSO Turner said: "It was an absolute pleasure to be able to escort the bride and her father to her wedding.

The officers put the blue lights and siren on when Yasmin arrived at her wedding. Credit: Avon and Somerset Police

"They were both lovely and it certainly was one of the nicest moments Bridget and I have had while on duty."

After escorting Yasmin to her partner, the officers took some photos with the bride, removed the ribbons from their police car and returned to their duties.

PC Griffiths said: “This is just one of the many ways we, as neighbourhood policing officers, support and aid people in our community and we wish the happy couple all the best in their future together."