Four police stations in Devon and Cornwall are set to reopen to the public at the end of the year.

Stations in Tiverton, Penzance, Newton Abbot and Falmouth are due to be opened by December, according to the Police and Crime Commissioner for Devon, Cornwall and the Isles of Scilly.

It comes after front desks were previously removed due to funding cuts and the pandemic saw more people using the website or calling 101.

It is hoped the move will boost public confidence in Devon and Cornwall Police and make it easier for people to report crime.

Devon and Cornwall police and crime commissioner Alison Hernandez

The cost of the additional opening is estimated to be £186,000 between 2022 and 2023, with offices being staffed from Monday to Saturday, from 10am to 3pm.

The existing nine operated by the force will also have extended opening hours, between 8am to 6pm on the same days.

Police and Crime Commissioner for Devon and Cornwall Alison Hernandez said: "Police stations offer a place of refuge for victims and a point of contact between the police and the public they serve.

"They are hugely reassuring for many people, enabling crimes to be reported, victims to be protected and information to flow freely between the force and the public it serves.

"We will not stop there. I believe the force should be more visible so am engaged in talks to work out where more enquiry offices might be opened to best serve the public."

Chief Constable Shaun Sawyer QPM said: "During the pandemic we saw a significant increase in the number of people using our website and calling 101, however, there are many people who continue to see the value in face to face contact within the reassuring setting of a police station.

"I am pleased that we will be continuing to explore further options of increasing our access through call centres and other digital mediums, as well as the exciting potential to open more front desks in the years to come."