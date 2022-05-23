Torbay Road Bridge is due to reopen this morning (May 23) after a two month delay to construction work carried out by Network Rail.

The road linking Torquay and Paignton has been closed to two-way traffic since January 3 in order to replace the rail bridge, and was initially scheduled to reopen in March.

The completion date was pushed back several times because of supply chain issues and complex repairs according to Network Rail.

The company has thanked residents for their patience after it caused anger amongst those living nearby with added traffic being diverted on traditionally quiet lanes and streets.

Torbay Council has also welcomed the news but warned the footpaths will not be ready yet, adding that a temporary path will be in place for the Jubilee Weekend.