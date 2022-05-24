Police are continuing their enquiries after armed officers were called to reports of a man carrying a weapon in Whitchurch, Bristol.

The incident happened on Monday afternoon (May 23), but no one has yet been arrested and the man has not been located.

A spokesperson for Avon and Somerset Police said: “We were called at 1.45pm today (Monday 23 May) to Whitchurch in Bristol following reports of a man carrying a weapon in the area.

“The National Police Air Service were deployed, as were firearms officers due to the nature of the information received. A search of the area has been carried out and the man has not been located.

"We don’t believe there is any ongoing risk to the public at this time and our enquiries are ongoing.”