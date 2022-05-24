A project to tackle loneliness in Devon is amongst 12 organisations across England to benefit from a £5 million funding boost.

The extra cash will be shared amongst a number of pilot projects designed to understand how transport in particular can be used to alleviate loneliness for those most at risk.

Devon County Council want to use the money to introduce a new 'travel buddy' system on public transport, with support from staff and volunteers, and a community rail project in Okehampton.

Andrea Davis, Cabinet Member for Climate Change, Environment and Transport, said: "Loneliness is unfortunately something that can affect us all and is all too prevalent in society today.

"Transport is often forgotten about when implementing new ideas or programmes to help people, and sometimes also seen as a barrier to participation.

"We believe our initiatives will help the elderly and young adults, and also reach deeper into communities to help identify those who really need support."

Baroness Vere, Parliamentary Under-Secretary of State in the Department for Transport, said: "Loneliness affects millions of people across the UK. Transport can help us solve this problem by connecting us to people, places, and experiences."