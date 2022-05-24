Police are looking for a group of teenagers who tried to rob a man at knifepoint in Taunton.

Avon and Somerset Police were called at 6.15pm on Monday 9 May to the canal footpath behind Firepool View and Firepool Crescent of Taunton.

Six teens, described as being aged 14-15 years old, surrounded the 18-year-old man and demanded he hand over his shoes, phone and jewellery. One offender then threatened him with a knife.

The group fled after a couple walking along the path disturbed them. It is thought to have been an isolated incident.

The offenders are described as being 14-15-year-old boys, white and wearing black clothing and black shoes. One of them was described as having curly ginger hair, four of them had dark hair and one had blond hair.

If anyone witnessed anything, or has any information which could aid the investigation, contact Avon and Somerset Police.