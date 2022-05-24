A 27-year-old man has been charged with upskirting and several sexual assaults on a woman in Bristol.

Craig Pearsall, of Langford Road, was arrested and subsequently charged with four counts of sexual assault on a female and a separate one of recording an image under clothing without consent (also known as upskirting).

The charges follow an investigation by Avon and Somerset Police into a number of reported incidents in the King's Head Lane Park area of Bedminster Down since the start of March.

Mr Pearsall has been taken into custody and is due to appear at Bristol Magistrates Court on Tuesday (May 24).