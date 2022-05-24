Play Brightcove video

A mother whose teenage son died in a car crash is back at the college in Hartpury near Gloucester where he was a student to deliver a warning to young drivers.

Since her son's death, Becky Pain has spoken to thousands of children and students about road safety.

She hopes her message will prevent further tragedy.

Her son, Oliver Pain and his passenger died when the car he was driving crashed on a country lane.

Oliver was just a month past his eighteenth birthday when he died while driving at night on a road near his home in North Nibley, Stroud.

His friend Harry Smith, who was a passenger, also died in the crash.

Becky said: "The police have to be direct so there is no miscommunication or misunderstanding they asked me if I was Oliver's mum.

"I said I was and he said I'm very sorry Oliver has been killed. I asked after Harry and he just shook his head - both boys have been killed instantly in a single car road traffic collision with a tree."

Becky is now giving talks at Hartpury College as part of a road safety presentation called 'What If'.

The talk is run by the office of the Police and Crime Commissioner and Gloucestershire Fire and Rescue Service.

Becky said, "To me it helps me with the grieving process which anyone has ever lost a child will see you grieve forever so it helps me with that."

The talk was designed to make the students think before they drive - and it had a big impact on some.

One student said: "I couldn't imagine it - when I'm a parent - I'll always think in the back of my mind what are my kids going to do. Are they going to come back every time they go out."

Another said: "I think it was very heartbreaking and I think it was very effective as well most of us can drive so there's an impact on all of us really."

"When you think about crashes you don't often think about all the family members and how it affects everyone afterwards," said another student.

Becky Pain hopes her message will save lives on the road.

When asked what Oli would think of his mum's involvement in the talk, Becky said: "He'd probably roll his eyes but I think he'll be proud of me and what message we're trying to get across to young drivers.

"He just always had a smile on his face, always ready to give me a big hug. I miss those immensely. Yes, that's the thing, the hugs."