Two friends flying from Portugal to Bristol experienced a nightmare journey after their easyJet flight was cancelled - causing them to miss a wedding, baby scan and days of work.

Declan, 29, and Richard, 28, both from Helensburgh in Scotland, had been in Seville for the Europa League Final last Wednesday (18 May) and were flying back to busy schedules from nearby airport Faro the following day.

They left plenty of time to catch their easyJet flight back to Bristol, but after getting through security and waiting at the gate the pair were told their flight had been cancelled.

After spending the night sleeping on the floor in the airport, the pair and other passengers from the cancelled flight waited to speak with the third party representatives for easyJet and did so at around 5.30am the following morning - seven hours after their cancelled flight.

Declan claims the representatives simply showed them a phone number to call easyJet on.

The pair were forced to sleep on the floor in the airport while they waited for a member of staff to help them. Credit: BPM Media

Declan said: "I'm a self employed barber so I lost my fully-booked diary on the Friday when I was meant to be home. I also lost out on the Saturday, which had also been fully booked.

"I was even supposed to be attending my pals' wedding on Sunday and so also had to let her down - though I managed to show up very late on Sunday night but I was falling asleep in the car over so wasn't much of a guest.

"It means she has lost the money she spent for me to attend her wedding, because I didn't make it in time to see her get married and I missed her meal," he added.

Declan's friend Richard, 28, who he was travelling with also missed a baby scan with his partner, but Declan said thankfully he didn't miss work on Monday.

The delay caused them to miss connecting flights, which meant they had to take multiple buses, trains and taxis to get from Bristol, to Manchester, to Preston, to Carlisle, to Glasgow to finally make it back home to Helensburgh two days after their flight was meant to leave.

They were not eligible for a refund for the connecting flight either - and ended up spending hundreds of pounds on train and bus tickets and taxis which they had to pay for using savings.

Declan went on to say: "easyJet have a lot to answer for. They literally left us stranded with no way to get home for a few days. Nobody to help us. It’s shocking to think this happens. I’m going to try to get hold of easyJet for my refund and hope travel insurance covered me."

A spokesperson from easyJet said: “We can confirm that this flight EZY6010 from Faro to Bristol was cancelled as a result of a technical issue onboard the aircraft due to operate the flight.

"We did all possible to minimise the disruption, helping customers transfer to alternative flights for free, with availability on subsequent easyJet flights from Faro on the same day, and provided overnight hotel accommodation and meals for those who required them.

"Any customers who sourced their own hotel accommodation will be reimbursed for this and any other reasonable expenses and anyone who no longer wished to travel can receive a voucher or a full refund.

"We are very sorry for the inconvenience caused by the cancellation. The safety and wellbeing of our customers and crew is our highest priority."