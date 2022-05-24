Two of Plymouth's most famous landmarks have been covered in graffiti. Pictures of the damage shared on social media by a Plymouth resident sparked outrage amongst locals. Some went as far to call those responsible "mindless idiots".

Plymouth City Council has said they have removed most of the graffiti sprayed on the monuments.

They added that workers will be removing the remaining graffiti during the week.

A spokesperson said the incident is being investigated and that there are CCTV cameras in the area.

Paul Wojtusciszyn, who saw and pictured the graffiti on May 20, said: "I've noticed Drake's statue has been defaced on The Hoe, first time and I hope it’s removed fairly soon."

Sir Francis Drake statue on the Hoe daubed in graffiti Credit: BPM Media

A Plymouth City Council spokesperson said: “We removed most of the graffiti that had been sprayed on several monuments on the Hoe on Friday, the rest will be removed by the end of the week.“Although we have covered the graffiti on Smeaton’s Tower we do need to arrange for the entire bottom band to be repainted due to the way paint weathers on the tower.“There are a number of CCTV cameras on the Hoe so we are investigating this incident.“It’s disappointing to see these monuments on the Hoe have yet again been targeted by vandals. There really is no excuse for this sort of behaviour as ultimately it’s the tax payer who has to pay to clean it up.”