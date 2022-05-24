Two men have been stabbed at a busy shopping district in Bristol City Centre.

The incident happened on Union Street just before 3pm this afternoon (24 May).

The men's injuries are not thought to be life threatening, and they had left the scene before police arrived.

Police are searching the area to try to find the offender or offenders involved.

A spokesperson for Avon and Somerset Police said: "Police were called to a store in Union Street, Broadmead, at about 2.50pm this afternoon (24 May) following reports of a serious assault.

"Officers are conducting enquiries at the scene and are searching the surrounding area to try to identify the offender or offenders involved.

"No victim was at the scene when police arrived but two males have since presented at hospital with stab wounds. Their injuries at this time are not believed to be life-threatening.

"Anyone who witnessed what happened is asked to call 101 and quote log number 511 of 24 May."