Police are growing increasingly concerned for the welfare of a teenager who has been reported missing from a Devon hospital.

Chloe Ford, 19, was last seen leaving the North Devon District Hospital in Barnstaple at around 2.30pm yesterday (23 May).

Police have described her as a white female, of medium build, with dark purple hair. She is approximately 5ft tall.

She was last seen wearing a black jumper with white writing on the front, black leggings and black boots.

Devon and Cornwall Police has asked anyone who may have seen Chloe to call 999, quoting log number 732 of 23/05/22.