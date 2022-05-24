A 17-year-old boy was punched in the face and verbally assaulted while waiting for a bus in Plymouth.

The teenager was approached by a man while he was waiting at a bus stop in Royal Parade back in 31 January.

He was subjected to verbal abuse before being punched in the face. The boy, from Plymouth, sustained minor facial injuries and was left very shaken by the incident.

Police are looking to identify the man in this video

Police are seeking the public’s help to identify a man seen in CCTV footage from the time of the incident in connection with the assault. Anyone who recognises him or has information to assist with the investigation is asked to contact police via 101@dc.police.uk or by telephone on 101, quoting crime reference CR/009186/22.