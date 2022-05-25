A father has been injured after "dangerous sharp objects" were left at a playground he and his daughter were visiting in Falmouth.

The man who is in his 30s, was cut by broken light bulbs after going down the park slide with his young daughter.

Police were called to Kimberley Park Playground in the town at around 6.35pm on Sunday (May 22) following reports that a man had been injured by broken glass.

Falmouth Town Council has described the incident involving someone leaving "dangerous, sharp objects" as "distressing".

They said a team went straight to the park following the reports to carry out an inspection of the area, but any dangerous objects had already been removed.

Falmouth Town Clerk Mark Williams said there are regular detailed inspections of Kimberly Park, but the council will be working with police to increase these inspections over the next few weeks.

"Obviously, we all very much hope that this is a one-off incident but would urge members of the public to remain vigilant", he said.

"Should any member of the public come across anything like this in future it is vital that they contact the police in the first instance by calling 999 before reporting the incident to us which they can do by calling the Falmouth Town Council offices on 01326 315559.”

Devon and Cornwall Police are still investigating whether or not the glass was left there deliberately.

Anyone with information is asked to contact police via 101@dc.police.uk or by telephone on 101, quoting reference CR/044014/22.