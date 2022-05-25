Play Brightcove video

Forensic investigations underway in Brislington

Five men who have been arrested as part of murder investigation in Bristol have "no connection" to the city, police have said.

A murder investigation was launched after one man died and six others were injured during a "violent disorder" in the Bloomfield Road area of Brislington on Tuesday night (24 May).

Avon and Somerset Police were called to the scene at around 10pm where they found the man with serious injuries in Runnymead Avenue. Despite first aid attempts, he died a short while later.

Six other men suffered "non-life-threatening" injuries and were taken to hospital.

Speaking at the scene on Wednesday (25 May), Inspector Chris Green told ITV News West Country: "We have made five arrests.

"What we know at the moment is that none of those males have got connections to Bristol and none of them are known in the wider Avon and Somerset area.

"We are trying to piece together how they came to be in this part of Bristol and exactly what happened."

Inspector Green added: "Officers attended and located an abandoned vehicle and a number of those men were arrested."

The police have reassured residents that they believe it to be an isolated incident and have said they will increase patrols in the area over the coming days.

"Our first priority is to identify the next of kin for the man that has sadly lost his life and to reassure the community that this appears to be an isolated incident involving a number of men that know one another.

"A violent incident of this nature, where somebody has lost their life, is thankfully very rare and it's a really shocking and sad incident and our thoughts are with the family of the deceased in this moment in time."

"We would really encourage members of the public with doorbell footage, dash cam or mobile phone footage to come forward.

"They can contact us by calling 101 or anonymously call crimestoppers on 0800 555 111."