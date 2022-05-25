Wiltshire Police have caught three drivers using their mobile phones behind the wheel this morning (Wednesday 25 May).

Officers were in the Devizes area when they spotted the illegal behaviour and reported the drivers.

They said the offenders gave them several excuses including 'reading a message from a work client' and 'changing a podcast'.

It is illegal to use a phone, sat nav, tablet while driving meaning you must not use a device in your hand for any reason regardless of whether it is online or offline.