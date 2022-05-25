Police are investigating two serious offences in North Devon following overnight reports of a stabbing and burglary.

North and West Devon Police received reports of a man being stabbed in Barnstaple on Gorwell Road near a cemetery at around 9pm last night (24 May)

It was then followed by another serious offence of alleged burglary linked to GBH in Ilfracombe High Street this morning (25 May).

Two people have been left with serious injuries as a result of the incidents.

On Twitter, North and West Devon Police said: "We are interested in hearing from anyone who may have witnessed anything, or has any information on either incident.

"Both victims are described as having serious injuries but stable at this time.

"Two males were arrested at the scene linked to the Ilfracombe burglary and GBH crime."