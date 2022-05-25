A man in his 40s is in hospital with serious injuries after a crash in Newton Abbot on Tuesday evening (May 24).

Two people were hurt in the collision on Ashburton Road at around 9.20pm involving a Honda motorbike and a Kia SUV.

Ambulance and fire services were also called to the collision and a local motorbike rider was taken to Derriford Hospital with serious injuries.

The driver of the SUV, a man aged in his 60s, from Torquay, sustained minor injuries and was treated at Torbay District Hospital.

Devon and Cornwall Police are investigating the incident and are appealing for any witnesses to come forward.

The road had to be closed as a result of the crash while officers examined the scene and recovered the vehicles. It reopened around midnight.