A murder investigation is under way after one man died and six others injured during a "violent disorder" in Bristol.

Five people have been arrested on suspicion of murder following the incident, which happened on Tuesday night (24 May) in the Bloomfield Road area of Brislington.

Avon and Somerset Police officers were called to the scene at around 10pm where they found the man with serious injuries in Runnymead Avenue. Despite first aid attempts he died a short while later.

Six other men suffered "non-life-threatening" injuries and were taken to hospital.

It is believed several people arrived at the scene in vehicles, police said.

One car was left abandoned and has now been recovered for a forensic examination.

Chief Inspector Mike Buck from Avon and Somerset Police described the incident as "shocking and violent".

One man died and six others were injured during an incident in Bristol Credit: ITV

“We know this will be of great concern to those living in the area and we’d like to reassure the public although we’re in the early stages of an investigation, we’re currently treating this as an incident involving people known to each other", he said.

"We don’t believe there is any ongoing risk to the wider public", he added.