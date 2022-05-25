A rat-infested house which was used as a base for drug dealing has been closed down by Avon and Somerset Police and North Somerset Council.

The house - 49 Milton Brow, in Weston-Super-Mare - was on a residential street where a lot of young families and some vulnerable people live.

But police say it has regularly been used as a location for dealing both class A and class B drugs.

It also had an infestation of rats, and neighbours were regularly subjected to threats of violence if they called the police to report issues.

Alliance Homes said police first found illegal substances in the property, prompting the housing association to get a court injunction to try to stop the issues.

Russell Forsebrook, senior anti-social behaviour officer for Alliance Homes, said: "Problems continued so following another successful police search of the property in February 2022, further enforcement action was taken where the police obtained a full closure on 13 May 2022."

Anti-social behaviour coordinator for Avon and Somerset Police Gavin Jennings said: "We hope this robust action taken by the police and partners demonstrates how seriously we take reports of anti-social behaviour.

Rear view of 49 Milton Brow Credit: Avon and Somerset Police

"Such behaviour can ruin the lives of others and will not be tolerated.

"They were being significantly impacted by the criminal activity and anti-social behaviour at the closed property, so this is a great result for the community."

Senior safer communities officer for North Somerset Council Harry Mills said: "Anti-social behaviour is hugely disruptive to people's lives and we are committed to working in partnership with the police, housing associations and the community to tackle anti-social behaviour and create safer communities."

The police, along with North Somerset Council and the housing association, had already carried out warnings, housing injunctions and two drug warrants at the address before being awarded the closure order.

The closure means no one is allowed to enter the property without the police being present.