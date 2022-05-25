Play Brightcove video

Watch Rob Murphy's report here.

A Somerset hotelier is welcoming nearly a hundred refugees from Ukraine.

Nitsa Michael runs the Seaward Hotel on the seafront in Weston-super-Mare and has agreed to use the rooms to house Ukrainians fleeing the war in their home country.

Nitsa and her daughter Michelle - who owns the town's pier - were going to develop the building as it was mothballed for the pandemic - now they plan to host around 80 Ukrainians.

"When the Ukrainian war started, my mum decided that she would offer her hotel to Ukrainian refugees, and she spoke to us about mobilising it, getting it ready," said Michelle.

The hotel is located on the sea front in Weston.

Nitsa has run the hotel for sixty years, but is now taking on the extra task of helping the refugees find their feet with her daughter Michelle.

Nitsa and Michelle are helping find schools for children, doctors for the unwell and jobs for the refugees.

The first guests have already arrived, with more expected over the next few weeks.

One of the new Ukrainian guests said, "I like it, it's a very beautiful city, and the hotel is beautiful too.

"I am grateful for the warm welcome," she added.

Nitsa and Michelle want to create a community feeling in the hotel. Credit: ITV

Nitsa and Michelle hope that the refugees will "become one big family and help each other."

Michelle said, "there might be older people who can look after children while other people go to school.

"Hopefully they'll cook together and share meals together and they'll have fun together and try and build a normal life."