Police are urgently appealing for the public's help to find missing 28-year-old Emma from the Stapleton area of Bristol.

She went missing on Monday 23 May just before 4pm and has been described as being 5ft 4ins, white, of thin build with light blonde hair.

Avon and Somerset Police say they are concerned for her welfare and she is known to frequent Snuff Mills park in Stapleton, the Fishponds area near Morrisons, as well as the Downs and the Filton area.

A spokesperson for the force said: "We are appealing for the public’s help in locating 28-year-old Emma who went missing on Monday (23 May) at around 3.55pm from the Stapleton area.

"She is vulnerable and we are concerned for her welfare. She is described as being 5ft 4ins, white, of thin build with light blonde hair.

"She was last seen wearing a burgundy jumper with a hood, blue joggers and black and white trainers.

"She has limited access to money and only had a small amount of cash on her when she went missing."

Anyone with information as to her whereabouts is asked to call 999 and give reference number 5222122188.