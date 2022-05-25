Waitrose apologises for jam first blunder in Cornwall supermarket

A Waitrose branch in Cornwall has donated cream teas to local foodbanks after shoppers spotted a sign advertising a scone with the cream on first.

The store in Truro apologised for the blunder on a platinum jubilee cream tea advert, after one customer shared the image on Facebook groups.

Barry West, from St Austell, wrote: "Waitrose Truro in Cornwall totally blown it. Not just squirty cream but also the wrong way around. In text it says clotted however the poster is what people will see and remember.

"Surely they could and should be supportive of local clotted cream producers and respect the Cornish way? One wonders how such a big company can get something so simple so wrong?"

"Everyone knows it's jam first", "Ugh", "Totally shocking", "Boycott this abomination" were some other comments from Cornish shoppers.

Waitrose were quick to respond and a spokesperson said: "We've s’cone and got ourselves in a bit of a jam with this one.

"To make amends to our Cornish customers, we’re donating cream teas to our local food banks over the jubilee weekend so even more local people can enjoy this special treat - jam first, of course."

A member of staff at the Truro store said it was a national poster and that it was unlikely that a 'jam first' one would be produced just for the two stores in Cornwall - in Truro and Saltash.