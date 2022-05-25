A woman has died following a crash involving a car and a lorry in Somerset.

Avon and Somerset Police were called to the incident on the A39 Bristol Hill at around 9am today (25 May).

The force has now confirmed a woman has died.

"Our thoughts are with her family during this difficult time," a spokesperson said.

The road remains closed in both directions from the junction at Old Bristol Road to the junction for Green Ore.

If you witnessed the collision or have any dash cam footage, contact police on 101 and quote reference number 5222123718 to the call handler.