The Redcliffe bridge in Bristol’s city centre will shut for 10 weeks to drivers and pedestrians for £3million repair works.

The 80-year-old bridge, which connects Redcliffe to Welsh Back and Queen Square, will completely close in the summer while contractors Alun Griffiths fix the machinery which opens and closes it.

Repairs began in January last year but stalled after the company fixing the structure, Cleveland Bridge, went into administration. The bridge has not fully worked since 2015.

While the bridge is closed, people will be diverted to Bristol Bridge, which will temporarily allow all traffic to cross over it as the repair works take place.

Cllr Don Alexander, cabinet member for transport, said: “I am pleased we are in a position to restart the essential repairs to Redcliffe Bascule bridge, which had been progressing well before they were forced to stop.

“These works are vital to restore this Bristol landmark, future-proofing the structure and bringing the bridge back into full operation. It will also mean we can improve the road surface, reducing noise for local residents and creating better journeys for all.”

The works will take place in two phases. The first phase will begin in June, and will see one footpath closed to pedestrians. The second phase, which will start later in the summer, will last for 10 weeks and see the whole crossing closed, as the bridge must be kept upright while the contractors fix the machinery.

Later stages include some lane closures, but will see access over the bridge reopened. It’s expected that the whole of the work will be completed early next year.

The closure of the Bascule bridge will coincide with the closure of Gaol Ferry footbridge, which will shut next month for around six months.

Cllr Alexander added: “We understand the full closure of the bridge for around 10 weeks later in the summer will cause significant disruption to residents, commuters and local businesses, and we will work to keep the closure to a minimum and put clear diversion routes in place and communicate this ahead of time.

“We will also be encouraging motorists to travel to the city centre by bus, foot or bike wherever they can. Not only will this help to keep our road network operating smoothly, it will also help us to deliver clean air and become a carbon neutral and climate resilient city.”

Credit: Alex Seabrook, Local Democracy Reporter