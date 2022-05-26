A man who died after a violent disorder in south Bristol suffered multiple stab wounds, police have confirmed.

A murder probe was launched after the incident in Bloomfield Road, Brislington, on Tuesday (24 May).

The man - who was in his 30s and from London - died as paramedics tried to get him to hospital.

Six other people were injured during the incident and two of them remain in hospital. None of their injuries are life-threatening.

Five men were arrested on suspicion of murder following the incident and Avon and Somerset Police have today (25 May) confirmed two further men have been arrested on suspicion of assisting an offender.

All seven of those arrested remain in police custody. Police say none of them have known links to the Bristol area.

In an update, the force said a post-mortem examination concluded the man died as a result of multiple stab wounds.

Detective Inspector Ben Lavender said: “This is a tragic incident in which a man has died following a shocking act of violence and our thoughts remain with his family at this difficult time.

“The man who sadly lost his life has not yet been formally identified but we have updated his next of kin and specially-trained family liaison officers will now provide them with support and keep them fully updated.”

Forensic investigations at the scene on Wednesday

DI Lavender added: “What happened on Tuesday night and why is still unclear and while our investigation is still very much in its early stages, we have made significant progress already.

“Two more arrests have been made today bringing the total number of arrests to seven.

“Although we are yet to establish the reasons behind the disorder, none of those arrested have any known links to Bristol or the wider Avon and Somerset area and so we still believe this is an isolated incident involving people known to each other who have travelled into the city from another part of the country.

“As part of our inquiry we’ve seized a total of six vehicles which we believe to be connected with the incident. These are being forensically examined.

One man died and six others were injured in the incident Credit: BPM Media

“Other enquiries, including house to house and a review of CCTV from the area are ongoing but we continue to appeal to anyone who has mobile phone, doorbell, dashcam or other private CCTV footage which could help our enquiry to get in touch.

“While the cordons which were in place yesterday have now been removed, we continue to maintain a police presence in the Brislington area to provide reassurance to residents.

“Anyone who has any concerns is encouraged to approach an officer or contact their local neighbourhood team.”

If you can help, call 101 and provide the call handler with the reference 5222123307.