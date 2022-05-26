Man admits series of sex assaults in Bristol - including upskirting

A 27-year-old man has admitted carrying out a number of sexual assaults on a woman in Bristol as well as one instance of upskirting.

Craig Pearsall, of Langford Road, was arrested and subsequently charged with four counts of sexual assault on a female and a separate one of recording an image under clothing without consent (also known as upskirting).

He pleaded guilty to all counts when he appeared at Bristol Magistrates Court on Tuesday (24 May) and will be sentenced next month.

It follows an investigation by Avon and Somerset Police into a number of reported incidents in the King's Head Lane Park area of Bedminster Down since the start of March.

Mr Pearsall has been remanded in custody and is due to appear at Bristol Crown Court in June.