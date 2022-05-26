Play Brightcove video

Hundreds of people have lined the streets of Plymouth for the funeral of teenager Bobbi-Anne McLeod.

The 18-year-old was murdered in November last year by 24-year-old Cody Ackland.

Today (26 May), people in the city have come together to remember the popular teenager, who has been described as a kind, loving and loyal young woman.

The funeral procession left from the teenager's home in Leigham at around 11.20am, accompanied by a police escort.

Bobbi-Anne's sparkling pale blue coffin, which is decked out with blue and white flowers spelling out the name ‘Bobbi’, was taken through the area by a horse-drawn carriage.

A private service will be held at St Andrew's Church Credit: ITV

Many people have lined the streets and are wearing band T-shirts to remember Bobbi-Anne, who loved wearing them herself.

A large crowd has gathered outside St Andrew's Church, where a private service for close friends and family is due to begin.

In a statement released after her killer was sentenced, Bobbi-Anne's family described her as "the best daughter, the best sister, and the best friend to so many people".

They said: "Bobbi was a beautiful girl who lit up our lives and the lives of everyone she ever met. She was kind, funny, and loyal."

"We've been robbed of our beautiful girl in the worst possible way and our lives will never be the same without her.

"So many everyday things have been taken away. Her not being here is still unimaginable."

Plymouth MP Luke Pollard is among those to have paid tribute to Bobbi-Anne today.

He said: "It’s an important day for our city to celebrate her life and say goodbye to her.

"Let’s remember her for her life and the joy she brought, not her death."