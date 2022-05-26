Search underway for missing teenage girl from Swindon area

A search is underway for a teenage girl has gone missing from Swindon.

Amy Louise Bull is just 14 years old and is described as white, around 5ft 4ins tall and of slim build.

She was last seen wearing her school uniform - a blue blazer, tie, white shirt, black trousers and black shoes.

Her hair is brown and shoulder-length on her right side and the rest is shaved.Wiltshire Police are asking anyone who sees Amy to call 999 and quote the log 70 with today's date (26/05).