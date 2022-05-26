Play Brightcove video

Watch dolphins spotted feeding between Lundy Island and Devon - video credit: Twitter/@Dr_Emma_Sheehan

A large pod of dolphins has been captured on camera swimming off the North Devon coast.

The video was posted on social media by Dr Emma Sheehan who works at the University of Plymouth.

She wrote: "Common Dolphin Frenzy on the way back from Lundy today. They just kept arriving, must have been 50-100 individuals."

Dr Sheehan was returning from Lundy Island where she was studying marine protected areas and no-take zones when she found herself surrounded by the impressive pod of dolphins.

The Twitter video which was posted on Tuesday 24 May, has already been watched more than a thousand times with users calling the sightings "stunning".