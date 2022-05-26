A 16-year-old from Wiltshire has been banned from Swindon after being involved in gang violence and knife crime in the town.

The teenager who lives in a nearby village and cannot be named for legal reasons, was served an Anti-Social Behaviour Injunction by Swindon Youth Court on Tuesday (24 May).

Police found he had been involved in robbery and aggravated burglary as part of the force's Operation Sceptre, an initiative designed to tackle knife crime in Swindon and Wiltshire.

The injunction now prevents him from entering the Borough of Swindon at all times unless there is a valid reason specified by the court. If he breaks the injunction he will be arrested.

Sergeant Tristan Winter said: “We welcome this injunction which will prevent this particular person from entering Swindon where he has been involved in knife crime and anti-social behaviour.

"The Operation Sceptre knife crime awareness campaign of last week highlights the dangers of individuals carrying knives as well as the laws around bladed weapons.

“This is about protecting them and those around them as well as preventing serious crime."