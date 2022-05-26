Two people have suffered potentially 'life-changing' injuries following a robbery and assault in Bristol.

The incident happened after a Ford Transit van and another vehicle collided on Chapel Road in Bishopsworth just after midnight on Saturday (21 May).

After the crash, four men came out of the van and began hitting the car with baseball bats and machetes, Avon and Somerset Police say.

A spokesperson from the force said: "Two people were injured during the assault and have been left with possible life-changing injuries. The victims were taken to hospital and have since been discharged.

"One victim also had their gold necklace and phone stolen. The phone has now been recovered.

"The offender were described as being between 18 and 40 years of age, wore dark clothing with black balaclavas and spoke with West Country accents.

Officers are appealing for the public's help in the investigation and asking anyone who saw the incident to contact them.