Bridgwater Carnival creates spectacular entry to mark Queen's Platinum Jubilee

Play Brightcove video

Watch Ben McGrail's report

People from in and around Bridgwater are putting the finishing touches on what is set to be a spectacular part of the Queen's Platinum Jubilee celebrations.

Members of various carnival clubs in Somerset are working together to build a special cart which will be paraded through London in the Platinum Jubilee Pageant.

The Pageant will take place on Sunday 5 June and will feature over 5,000 people from across the United Kingdom and the Commonwealth. Its aim is to combine street arts, theatre, music, circus, carnival and costume.

Carnival club members have been building the cart and its numerous features since autumn 2021

Nearly 200 members, known as 'carnivalites', from many different carnival clubs are involved with Bridgwater's entry.

The 100ft long cart has been designed to reflect various regal elements of the monarchy, including the royal crest, crowns, royal carriages and Yeoman of the Guard. It contains over 40 engineered moving parts and 18 spectacularly crafted models.

The cart will have 32 dancing costumed performers on it with a further 110 dancing in the street in front of the entry.

Dave Stokes, Publicity Director for Bridgwater Guy Fawkes Carnival, said: “We are so very excited to be constructing an entry for the Queen’s Jubilee Pageant, and the cart being built will reflect the style and expertise which have become the hallmarks of Bridgwater Carnival processions.

“This is a massive team effort and the reward will be seeing a Bridgwater Carnival cart, in all its glory, parading before a royal audience and being witnessed by millions around the world.

“This is great publicity for the town of Bridgwater, Bridgwater Carnival itself, and every illuminated carnival in Somerset, and all of the carnivalites involved are very proud of what they are doing and have a very unique story to tell.”

After the Queen’s Platinum Jubilee pageant, Bridgwater Guy Fawkes Carnival organisersare planning to display the cart in Bridgwater Town Centre on Sunday 12 June.

Spectators at Bridgwater Guy Fawkes Carnival on Saturday 5 November 2022 and the other six Somerset County Guy Fawkes Carnivals (Highbridge and Burnham on Sea, Weston Super Mare, North Petherton, Shepton Mallet, Wells and Glastonbury) will also have the chance to see the cart.

Bridgwater-based Griffens Carnival Club will be taking the cart out on the road during the November illuminated carnivals, and will be providing the cast and road crew.

Christine Reynolds, Secretary of Griffens Carnival Club, said: “It is a massive honour and privilege given to our club by the Bridgwater Guy Fawkes Carnival Committee to be able to take such a prestigious ready-made cart to the seven carnivals in November."