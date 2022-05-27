Former Notts County boss Ian Burchnall has been appointed Forest Green Rovers' new head coach.

Asked about the new job, Ian Burchnall said: “I’m really delighted to sign at FGR and be part of what is an exciting chapter in the club’s history.

"I am grateful for the opportunity to come and lead the club and the challenge of football in League One was just too good to turn down, especially at a progressive and forward-thinking club.

"I want to thank Dale and Rich for bringing me in, and to Notts County for the time I spent at the club. I’m looking forward to getting started!”

It comes after former head coach Rob Edwards left the club for Watford without warning, in a move the club said gave "football a bad name" on May 11.

He had helped the club gain promotion to League One for the first time in their history.

Rich Hughes, Director of Football at Forest Green Rovers, said: “It’s great to have Ian on board – he plays a fantastic style of football which our fans will love, and he has the skills to establish the club as a League One outfit.

"Ian’s teams have all played with a well-defined style, he’s an excellent communicator, great character and good bloke – we’re all looking forward to working with him.”

Forest Green Rovers' chairman Dale Vince added: “We’re all pleased and excited to welcome Ian to the club and look forward to our first season together in League one.

"Big credit to Notts County for the way they handled this - between us we’ve shown how moves in football can still get done properly and above board.”