Machetes, cleavers and combat blades were amongst almost 100 knives handed into police in Gloucestershire during a week-long amnesty.

The initiative is part of a national campaign to take weapons off the streets, with five amnesty bins set up at police stations in the county for people to drop off knives.

A total of 92 bladed items, including machetes, combat and hunting knives, and cleavers, were handed over.

Test purchases were also made at 30 shops to ensure that staff were abiding by rules around the sale of knives. Eight shops failed and have been given written warnings.

Six people were arrested for knife-related offences during the week which ran from Monday 16 May to Sunday 22 May.

Superintendent Jane Probert said: “Knife crime continues to be a concern for many people across our communities. Every one that we take off the street is one that will no longer cause any potential harm.

“However, our work is not over and there is much more that we will be doing over the coming weeks and months to tackle this issue.“

All the weapons handed in are being destroyed, as part of Operation Sceptre, the national campaign to tackle knife crime.