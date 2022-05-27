A teenage girl was approached by a man in a car as she walked to school in Gloucestershire, sparking a police investigation.

The incident happened in Wotton Road, in Wotton-under-Edge, at around 8.35am on Thursday 26 May.

Gloucestershire Police are now appealing for witnesses.

A spokesperson said: "The girl was walking on her own towards New Road, when a silver car travelling in the same direction pulled up alongside her.

"A man in the car asked her if she wanted a lift and, when she refused, reached across to grab her. He was unable to reach her and drove away.

"The girl was uninjured and was able to raise the alarm when she got to school.

"Officers are currently looking through CCTV and patrols have been taking place close to the school to reassure the community."

Police would like to speak to anyone who may have seen anything suspicious or who has dashcam footage which may be relevant.

The man was described as being in his mid-20s, with blonde hair.

He was wearing a black jumper with a small orange logo on it.

Anybody with information is asked to contact Gloucestershire Constabulary through its website or by calling 101 and quoting incident 118 of 26.