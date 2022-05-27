A man in his 20s died at the scene of a crash in Somerset which left another man injured.

Avon and Somerset Police are appealing for witnesses after the collision in Chilcompton last night (May 26).

The collision - which involved a Volkswagen Polo and Toyota Hilux - happened in Broadway, near to the junction with Parsonage Lane, shortly before 10pm.

Emergency services attended, but the Polo driver died at the scene, his next of kin have been informed.

A man from the other vehicle was taken to hospital with injures that are not believed to be life-threatening.

A police spokesperson for said: "Sadly the Polo driver was pronounced dead at the scene. His family have been informed and our sympathies go out to them.

"The road has reopened this morning after investigation work at the scene was completed."