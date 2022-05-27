A group of NHS workers from University Hospitals Plymouth Trust gathered outside Derriford Hospital on Thursday (26 May) to air demands to the NHS Pay Review Board.

Dozens of members from the union, Plymouth in UNISON met during a brief demonstration to send a message to the NHS Pay Review Board that they need to act this year to protect its staff from the rising cost of living.

The union is asking for an inflation proof pay rise for all NHS staff.

The demonstration took place outside Derriford Hospital with flags and banners. Credit: Plymouth in UNISON

They claim all staff and patients they have spoken to agreed it was: "both well deserved and essential for the future of the service".

The demonstration comes as many NHS union members have signed an open letter to the Health Secretary, Sajid Javed.

It reads: "The NHS workforce is in crisis – we desperately need a plan to keep dedicated, hardworking but exhausted staff in the NHS.

"This can only be done if together you use the powers you have to put NHS pay right. That means making sure everyone is paid fairly for the job they do and the hours they work.

Inflation-busting pay rise

End poverty pay

Grade us right

Pay the hours we work" The union member delivers a letter which asks for actions to make staff feel valued and respected. Credit: Plymouth in UNISON

The union also delivered a letter to the chief executive of the hospital which outlined some other localised demands to make staff's lives easier, including continued free parking.

They said these demands were "things in their power to support their staff."

Branch Secretary Kevin Treweeks said: "There is a real groundswell of anger across our public services that we are always the thing they say they can’t afford to fund.

"If the government doesn’t find the money for a decent pay rise this year then I fear we will lose even more experienced staff to early retirements and may even see industrial action in the NHS.

"We’ve been saying applause doesn’t pay the bills for over a year but its becoming a real issue now, and not just for our lowest paid staff”