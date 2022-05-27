Police officers found Class A and B drugs while carrying out a search of a vehicle in a supermarket car park in Cornwall.

The Devon and Cornwall Roads Policing Team found the quantity of drugs in Redruth when they had a "chat" with occupants of a vehicle.

Officers had approached the vehicle because it had been showing as SORN, which means it is not road legal.

The drugs were then found and seized. One person was reported for supplying drugs and another was reported for possession.