A Devon and Cornwall Police constable has been sacked after he went to a shop to collect a part for his new hot tub while on duty instead of responding to an urgent mental health call.

PC Tristan Hankins was dismissed without notice at a hearing on May 16, after a panel found his actions amounted to gross misconduct.

He had served in Devon and Cornwall Police for 27 years but was found to have breached the standards of professional behaviour set by the force. He admitted to the allegations against him.

The hearing heard that at the end of May 2020, just weeks before the incident, PC Hankins' wife suffered a very distressing medical issue.

Mr Hankins said he bought a hot tub to help his wife's recuperation but it had come with a missing part. He had contacted Homebase and agreed to collect the part the following day. He went three miles out of his designated patrol area to run the errand.

An emergency call then came through which needed his immediate attention involving a young female, believed to be in her teens, suffering with her mental health.

It was decided that he had continued to run the errand at Homebase and then arrived between five and ten minutes later than he would have if he had left when he first received the call.

No harm was done but the potential harm was found to be considerable.Head of professional standards, Detective Superintendent Paul Kessell said: “We expect our officers to uphold the standards of professional behaviour at all times and the actions of the officer fell below these standards on this occasion.

"He did not fulfil his duties and responsibilities and his behaviour brought discredit upon the police service and could undermine public confidence.“Such behaviour will not be tolerated within policing and the decision made by the panel was that the officer should be dismissed without notice.”