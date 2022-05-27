A rider who fell from her horse during the Badminton Horse Trials has been transferred to a specialist spinal centre.

Nicola Wilson had been receiving treatment at Southmead Hospital in Bristol after suffering several spinal fractures when she fell off her horse JL Dublin.

She is said to be in good spirits and was moved to the intensive care unit at James Cook hospital in Middlesborough on Wednesday (25 May).

Wilson, who is from Northallerton in North Yorkshire, has since been transferred to its specialist spinal centre for expert support during her rehabilitation.

Nicola, her husband Alastair and mother Mary Tweddle have issued a "heartfelt thank you" to all of the staff who have looked after her at Southmead Hospital in Bristol.

They said "the care and attention she has had there really has been second to none and for that they’re very grateful".

Nicola is understood to be in good spirits and pleased to be closer to home, her recovery is progressing well with sensation and movement returning to her lower and upper limbs.

Her team say they expect the recovery process to be long, but added: "With the support from experts, family and friends combined with her positive attitude, she is in the best place to optimise her recovery."